Source: The Big Podcast With Shaq

As noted, the scheduled Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal match at WrestleMania 33 appeared to be in danger of falling through. Shaq noted on his podcast that dropped today that he spoke with a WWE official on the phone yesterday and discussions for the match are back on.

"I talked to somebody high up in the organization, and we're back talking again," Shaq said.

Talk of the match possibly being scrapped started in late February when The Big Show told WWE.com that Shaq was trying to back out of the match. Shaq reiterated that the hiccups in negotiations are not his fault.

"I just want people to know that it had nothing to do with me, despite what you hear," Shaq said.

When asked about Big Show's recent comments suggesting that Shaq was scared, Shaq played the track Never Scared by Bone Crusher and assured Big Show that it was not the case.

"Big Show, I ain't never scared, you can cancel that, it's not in my vocabulary brother," Shaq stated. "I'm gonna see ya, don't worry about it Big Show, I'm gonna see ya. The world ain't that big for me not to see ya.

