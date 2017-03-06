Source: PWInsider

- PWInsider reports that Bully Ray's appearance at Ring Of Honor's (ROH's) Manhattan Mayhem VI over the weekend was 'not a last second agreement.' It was actually something that had been planned for some time and ROH is said to be Ray's priority going forward, so we can expect to see him there quite often.

See Also The Hardys Say They Have Signed With ROH

- Speaking of ROH, after having defeated The Young Bucks for the ROH Tag Team Titles, The Hardys will be appearing on their 15th Anniversary PPV in Las Vegas this Friday. Matt and Jeff's role in the event has yet to be announced, but you can check out the current card for this weekend here:

* ROH Championship: Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels.

* ROH TV Championship: Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush.

* The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice in a Las Vegas Street Fight.

* Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish for ROH Title No. 1 contendership.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship: The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.