- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to in-ring action at Friday night's MCW event. She teamed with The Bruiser and The Hell Cats to defeat Andy Vineberg, MCW Champion Sean Studd, Rayo & Jeremiah in an eight-person tag team match. Zalaphoto Wrestling Photography posted the video above of the match, which includes Lita addressing the crowd at the start of the show.
- Also, for two days only you can take 30% off t-shirts and 20% off championship title belts at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code TITLESANDTEES at checkout. The sale ends Tuesday, March 7th at 11:59pm PT.
- As noted, despite signing with ROH, Matt Hardy is still teasing returning to WWE. Hardy tweeted the following after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defended their RAW tag team titles at Fastlane last night:
#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club's #BucksOfYouth.— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017
We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE.
Anderson responded to Hardy, tweeting:
@MATTHARDYBRAND @LukeGallowsWWE Hello #Broken One..— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 6, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.