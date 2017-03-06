- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to in-ring action at Friday night's MCW event. She teamed with The Bruiser and The Hell Cats to defeat Andy Vineberg, MCW Champion Sean Studd, Rayo & Jeremiah in an eight-person tag team match. Zalaphoto Wrestling Photography posted the video above of the match, which includes Lita addressing the crowd at the start of the show.

- Tonight's RAW at the Allstate Arena in Chicago is nearly sold out, with only limited upper level tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $55. About 900 tickets are available on the resale market, with tickets starting at $72 for lower level, and $173 for floor seating. Take 10% off tickets for tonight's show at TicketIQ by entering code "RAW" at checkout here

- Also, for two days only you can take 30% off t-shirts and 20% off championship title belts at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code TITLESANDTEES at checkout. The sale ends Tuesday, March 7th at 11:59pm PT.

See Also The Hardys Say They Have Signed With ROH

- As noted, despite signing with ROH, Matt Hardy is still teasing returning to WWE. Hardy tweeted the following after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defended their RAW tag team titles at Fastlane last night:

#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club's #BucksOfYouth.



We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017

Anderson responded to Hardy, tweeting:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.