- The Bella Twins do another wine tasting for their upcoming wine launch in this video, which also features a quick "Mannequin Challenge" with John Laurinaitis.
- Kevin Owens tweeted the following on his WWE Universal Title loss to Bill Goldberg at Fastlane last night, which lasted just 21 seconds:
Just finished a signing. A fan told me I had a great entrance last night. I agree. Highlight of the match, in fact!— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 6, 2017
