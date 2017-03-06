- The Bella Twins do another wine tasting for their upcoming wine launch in this video, which also features a quick "Mannequin Challenge" with John Laurinaitis.

- Travel packages for the 2017 WWE SummerSlam weekend in Brooklyn are now on sale. The Big Apple package starts at $2,850 per person while the Platinum package starts at $1,850 per person and the Gold package starts at $1,225 per person. Visit SummerSlamTravel.com to order.

- Kevin Owens tweeted the following on his WWE Universal Title loss to Bill Goldberg at Fastlane last night, which lasted just 21 seconds:

Just finished a signing. A fan told me I had a great entrance last night. I agree. Highlight of the match, in fact! — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 6, 2017

