WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com for a quick Q&A at this link. Below are highlights:

"No, I don't (have a preference). I think both brands are great and obviously, I'd rather go to the brand that suits me the most at whatever time that is (main roster call-up). Whether it be SmackDown Live or RAW, it really doesn't matter.

"I think the talent is exceptional on both sides so I can sink my teeth into whatever is put in front of me in either brand so whether it's Monday nights or Tuesday nights, it really doesn't matter to me."

When you step out to compete at a Wrestlemania, who would you dream opponent be?

"There are a lot of guys that I would choose, too many to probably mention. There are some great guys there, but to answer this question which I'm sure will come up a lot of times, whoever the world champion is."

