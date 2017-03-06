- As noted, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is releasing new "Own Your Life" t-shirts to celebrate his induction. Proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the Disabled American Veterans organization. In the video above, DDP shows off the t-shirt and talks about why he's supporting DAV.

- The WWE Network Collection on 2017 WWE Hall of Famers will be updated this Friday at 10am EST with Rick Rude content. The Collection currently features Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long and The Rock 'n' Roll Express.

- WWE Superstars are filming for a new Tapout collection at the WWE Performance Center today. SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss posted these photos from the shoot:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.