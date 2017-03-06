- As noted, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is releasing new "Own Your Life" t-shirts to celebrate his induction. Proceeds from the shirt sales will go to the Disabled American Veterans organization. In the video above, DDP shows off the t-shirt and talks about why he's supporting DAV.
- WWE Superstars are filming for a new Tapout collection at the WWE Performance Center today. SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss posted these photos from the shoot:
Before #SDLive tomorrow, shooting for #TapOut's spring collection coming soon! Don't #BlissOut! ????? pic.twitter.com/KLUzMi4gwH— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 6, 2017
