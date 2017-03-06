- Above is RAW Talk video from last night with Sasha Banks talking about how proud she is of RAW Women's Champion Bayley. Sasha defeated Nia Jax at Fastlane last night while Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair.

WWE stock was down 0.29% today, closing at $20.91 per share. Today's high was $21.04 and the low was $20.67.

- As noted, WWE Superstars were filming for a new Tapout collection at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. The Miz posted the following, claiming that Tapout picked him to be the face of the new spring collection:

What a shocker. @Tapout asked me to be the face of the spring collection catalog. Another day, another cover. @wwe #AwesomePic A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:55am PST

