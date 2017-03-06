- Above is RAW Talk video from last night with Sasha Banks talking about how proud she is of RAW Women's Champion Bayley. Sasha defeated Nia Jax at Fastlane last night while Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair.
- As noted, WWE Superstars were filming for a new Tapout collection at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. The Miz posted the following, claiming that Tapout picked him to be the face of the new spring collection:
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.