- WWE posted the video above on their YouTube channel of The Big Show presenting The Undertaker with a pair of crates on SmackDown in 2003, one of which contained a puppy. As The Undertaker destroyed the second crate, The Big Show ambushed 'Taker from behind.

- Shaquille O'Neal, who stated on his most recent podcast that talks are on again regarding a WrestleMania 33 match with the Big Show, turns 45 years old today.

- Sheamus will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 48 E 14 Mile Road in Madison Heights, Michigan, next Monday, March 13th, from 11am to 1pm.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler last night retweeted the message below, which as of this writing is still at the top of his Twitter feed:

Found some hilarious pro wrestling content from my childhood in my parents house @JerryLawler pic.twitter.com/ob4fvVr42G — Andy (@Andy_Maiden) March 6, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.