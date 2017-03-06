- WWE posted the video above on their YouTube channel of The Big Show presenting The Undertaker with a pair of crates on SmackDown in 2003, one of which contained a puppy. As The Undertaker destroyed the second crate, The Big Show ambushed 'Taker from behind.

- Shaquille O'Neal, who stated on his most recent podcast that talks are on again regarding a WrestleMania 33 match with the Big Show, turns 45 years old today.

Shaq Confirms That WWE WrestleMania Match With The Big Show May Not Happen, Says It's Not His Fault
See Also
Shaq Confirms That WWE WrestleMania Match With The Big Show May Not Happen, Says It's Not His Fault

- Sheamus will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 48 E 14 Mile Road in Madison Heights, Michigan, next Monday, March 13th, from 11am to 1pm.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler last night retweeted the message below, which as of this writing is still at the top of his Twitter feed:


Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles