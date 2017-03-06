WWE NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno recently spoke with Byron Saxton for the WWE website. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

OHNO: Aside from about 50 pounds? [Laughs] I'm smarter. I've matured and I don't have a chip on my shoulder. I'm more comfortable and I know my worth.

What drove that need to come back to NXT?

OHNO: I've worked hard not to let my previous tenure define my career. I knew I didn't have to come back to prove myself to anyone. What I need [to do] is to come back and accomplish all the things I failed to accomplish my first time here. I also need to reach those goals for anyone who has ever believed in and supported me.

Now that you're back, it seems that your objective is clear.

OHNO: My focus is zeroed in on the NXT Championship. I have accomplished everything I've ever wanted, everywhere I've ever been. Championships, tournaments, you name it. The NXT Championship is something that I don't just want, it's what I need. I plan to become the face and ambassador of NXT. I want to bring the absolute best in-ring action all over the world.

Check out the full interview with Ohno at this link.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.