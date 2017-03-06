- RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend against Enzo Amore and Big Cass on tonight's RAW from Chicago in a rematch from last night's Fastlane pay-per-view. In the video above, the champs talk about the controversy coming out of Fastlane and tonight's match.

- As noted, it was announced today that "Ravishing" Rick Rude will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year by Ricky Steamboat. Triple H tweeted the following on Rude's induction:

