- RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend against Enzo Amore and Big Cass on tonight's RAW from Chicago in a rematch from last night's Fastlane pay-per-view. In the video above, the champs talk about the controversy coming out of Fastlane and tonight's match.
An intense and celebrated in-ring competitor, #RickRude was#Ravishing,— Triple H (@TripleH) March 6, 2017
An #Icon,
An #EarlyDegenerate...
...and now a @WWE Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/gzthVmzGwI
