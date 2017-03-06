Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho is now official for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando next month.

The match was made on tonight's RAW after Jericho helped Bill Goldberg defeat Owens for the WWE Universal Title at Fastlane on Sunday. Owens explained how he turned on Jericho last month because he had been using Jericho to help him keep the Universal Title. You can see video from tonight's opening segment below.

Owens vs. Jericho joins Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg as the only confirmed WrestleMania 33 matches. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt's opponent will be decided on this week's SmackDown after a #1 contender match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

