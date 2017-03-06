Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho is now official for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando next month.
Owens vs. Jericho joins Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg as the only confirmed WrestleMania 33 matches. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt's opponent will be decided on this week's SmackDown after a #1 contender match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles.
It's ON for @WrestleMania! @FightOwensFight accepts the challenge from #USChampion @IAmJericho! #RAW pic.twitter.com/zBCoYqn654— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2017
