- Above is the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame video package for "Ravishing" Rick Rude. As noted, he will be inducted by fellow Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode will feature Shinsuke Nakamura's first TV match since losing the NXT Title to Bobby Roode at "Takeover: San Antonio" in January. He will wrestle TJ Perkins. Below is a promo for the return:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.