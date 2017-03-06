A Triple Threat with Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Bayley has been announced for WrestleMania 33 next month in Orlando.
Below is the updated WrestleMania card:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton or AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
