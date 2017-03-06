A Triple Threat with Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Bayley has been announced for WrestleMania 33 next month in Orlando.

No word yet on if Nia Jax will be added to the match to make it a Fatal 4 Way. We've noted how the plan was for Nia, Sasha, Charlotte and Bayley to compete in a Fatal 4 Way in Orlando. Nia was nowhere to be seen on tonight's RAW when the Triple Threat was made.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton or AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

