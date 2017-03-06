- As noted, the rumored WrestleMania 33 feud between Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville kicked off on tonight's RAW as Aries sent Neville retreating from the ring. WWE posted this video package with highlights from Aries' time in WWE NXT.

- While Kevin Owens is challenging WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33, he still has a rematch for Bill Goldberg's WWE Universal Title coming. Owens noted on tonight's RAW that he's been told he can have his rematch any time he wants it.

- Below is a new WWE video package for Women's History Month featuring WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita:

