- As noted, the rumored WrestleMania 33 feud between Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville kicked off on tonight's RAW as Aries sent Neville retreating from the ring. WWE posted this video package with highlights from Aries' time in WWE NXT.
- Below is a new WWE video package for Women's History Month featuring WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita:
All March long, @WWE honors #WomensHistoryMonth as we take a look at two revolutionaries: @trishstratuscom and @AmyDumas! #SeeHer pic.twitter.com/yBDUZZ9BpX— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2017
