- Above is video from tonight's WWE Ride Along episode with Cesaro and Seth Rollins talking about honking the horn for truck drivers in America.
- As seen on tonight's RAW, WWE began airing new promos for Emma's return to TV. This time she's using her last gimmick and the Emma name, not Emmalina. She tweeted the following on the new promo that aired:
That's more like it... ?? #RAW pic.twitter.com/nKnsVKQ1oQ— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) March 7, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.