Thanks to Ryan Parcelle and Tyler W for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Bloomington, Illinois:

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

* Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

* Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya and Mickie James. Lynch locked in the dis-arm-her on Mickie for the win.

* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles with the RKO off the top rope. The crowd was really into this match and was split 50/50 between the two.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin by DQ. After the match, Corbin hit Ambrose with a steel chair. Corbin was leaving but then came back to the ring and grabbed the IC title from the ref and tried to hit Ambrose with it, but he missed and received a Dirty Deeds.

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper. After the match Randy Orton came out and ended up giving Bray an RKO to end the show.

Good show overall. Best matches were Orton/Styles and Ambrose/Corbin. Biggest pops were for Styles, Orton and Ambrose. Attendance was approximately 3500.

