- As noted, this week's RAW saw the WrestleMania feud between Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville begin. In the Fallout video above, Aries says he's got an exclusive one-on-one interview with himself on 205 Live tonight. It was announced earlier that Aries has a special message for Neville on 205 Live.
Stephanie previously shut down the chants back in December at another RAW in Chicago. In a shot at Punk's quick UFC debut loss, she responded to the chants that night with, "If you could keep that up for 2 minutes and 15 seconds, you'd last one second longer than Punk did."
- As seen below, 54% of fans on Twitter gave this week's post-Fastlane edition of RAW a thumbs up with over 4400 votes:
