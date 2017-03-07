Wrestling Inc. reader Brandon Berthlein @team_brando sent word that it was announced at tonight's RAW taping in Chicago that WWE Backlash will take place at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on May 21st.

The event will be a Smackdown branded event.

The 2016 edition of the event was also a SmackDown branded event and was highlighted by AJ Styles defeating Dean Ambrose to win the WWE Championship.

Below is the updated pay-per-view schedule for the year:

April 2nd

Wrestlemania 33

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

April 30th

WWE Payback (RAW)

SAP Center – San Jose, CA

May 21st

WWE Backlash (Smackdown)

Allstate Arena – Chicago, IL

June 4th

WWE Extreme Rules (RAW)

Royal Farms Arena – Baltimore, MD

June 18th

WWE Money In The Bank (Smackdown)

Scottrade Center – St. Louis, MO

August 20th

WWE Summerslam

Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

November 19th

WWE Survivor Series

Toyota Center – Houston, TX

