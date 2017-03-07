- WWE posted the video above looking at last night's confrontation between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns on WWE RAW in slow motion. As noted, Taker and Reigns are expected to square off at WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd.

- As noted, despite signing with ROH, Matt Hardy has been sending tweets teasing a WWE return. Matt and Karl Anderson have been going back on Twitter, you can see the full exchange below with Matt's latest tweet:

#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club's #BucksOfYouth.



We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017

