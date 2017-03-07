Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

205 Live will see Austin Aries interview himself as he has a special message for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Randy Orton to battle AJ Styles tonight to determine Bray Wyatt's No. 1 contender at WrestleMania

* John Cena & Nikki Bella set to team up for first time against Carmella & James Ellsworth

* Who will challenge Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss and American Alpha at WrestleMania?

* Who will throw their hat in the ring for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?

