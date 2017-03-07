- WWE once again edited footage from last night's WWE RAW on their YouTube channel. On last night's RAW during the show-closing angle with Roman Reigns and The Undertaker, there were loud "Roman sucks!" chants between the time that The Undertaker looked at the WrestleMania sign to when he chokeslammed Reigns. In the clip uploaded to their YouTube channel in the video above, the chants were mostly cut out, although they can be heard as Taker goes to chokeslam Reigns (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Brandon Lawson).

- Brock Lesnar will be working a pair of live events this weekend, with Friday's RAW live event in Buffalo, NY, followed by a rare SmackDown live event as he faces fellow RAW star Kevin Owens at Sunday's SmackDown live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

There have been some changes to the MSG card, as Randy Orton is no longer scheduled to face Luke Harper, although Orton is still scheduled to appear. Harper was added to the Intercontinental Championship match. Below is the updated card for Sunday's show at MSG. We would appreciate a report for the show, so if you are attending it, please send us a report by clicking here. :

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

BRAY WYATT (C) VS. JOHN CENA

SPECIAL ATTRACTION

BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. KEVIN OWENS

FATAL FOUR WAY MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DEAN AMBROSE (C) VS. LUKE HARPER VS. BARON CORBIN VS. THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE)

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

AMERICAN ALPHA (C) VS. THE USOS

APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER

NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, ASUKA & TAMINA VS. ALEXA BLISS, MICKIE JAMES, NATALYA & CARMELLA (WITH JAMES ELLSWORTH)

RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO VS. BREEZANGO & CURT HAWKINS

RANDY ORTON, AJ STYLES AND SHANE MCMAHON WILL ALSO APPEAR

