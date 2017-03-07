- Above is another video of The Bella Twins in wine country in Sonoma, California. In the video, Daniel Bryan, who doesn't drink, tries non-alcoholic wine. He noted that it was the first time that he's had the chance to taste anything at a wine tasting.

- As noted, former WWE star AJ Brooks, f.k.a. AJ Lee, has her first book, Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules, coming out on April 4th. GoodReads.com is giving away 15 copies of the book, you can enter to win one by clicking here. The contest ends on March 16th.

- As noted, John Cena will team with Nikki Bella for the first time ever on television to face James Ellsworth & Carmella on SmackDown tonight, before they likely face The Miz & Maryse at WrestleMania next month. Nikki commented on teaming with Cena tonight, writing on Twitter:

En route Indianapolis! Can't believe I get to share the ring with this guy @JohnCena tonight in a match! Tune in! ???????? N #SDLive #BellaArmy pic.twitter.com/65e7TfZlGE — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 7, 2017

