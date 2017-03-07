- DeQwan Young of Qwantity Entertainment & Media recently created a mini-documentary on Davey Richards and Angelina Love returning to Impact Wrestling, which you can watch in the video above. In the video, Davey discussed his parents and his long hard road back from an ACL tear, while Love discussed her pregnancy and desire to have one last great run.

- Bully Ray, who made his ROH debut this past weekend, joined SiriusXM as co-host of the Busted Open wrestling show, alongside SiriusXM's Dave LaGreca. Bully Ray will host today, and starting next week, he will host the show every Thursday and Friday. Busted Open can be heard nationwide every weekday (2:00-4:00 pm ET) on SiriusXM Rush, channel 93 on satellite radios and the SiriusXM app.

- Speaking of Bully Ray, ROH announced that he will team with The Briscoes to face War Machine & Davey Boy Smith Jr. at this Friday's ROH 15th Anniversary pay-per-view. They also officially announced that the Hardys will defend the ROH tag titles in a "triple threat Vegas street fight" against The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice.

- Matt Hardy was asked on Twitter about Impact Wrestling crowning new tag team champions. Hardy referred to the new champions owning "some children's replicas" and said that the fate of the belts that they have in their possession will be revealed soon.

Maybe some children's replicas.. We are in possession of the TNA Tag Titles & have NEVAH been beat for them..



You'll learn their fate soon. https://t.co/rsqezDLm7W — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017

