- As noted, WWE Superstars were filming for Tapout's spring collection at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. The injured Naomi tweeted these photos from the shoot:

I always GLOW when Im in @Tapout ?? felt strong & beautiful shooting in the new #tapout spring collection ?? coming soon #Tapout #FeelTheGlow pic.twitter.com/ZPMeZPtsUn — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 7, 2017

