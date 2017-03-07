- In the video above, WWE NXT Superstars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce search the WWE Performance Center for a place to hang their Breakout Star of the Year Award. They run into Ember Moon, who is in no mood for games.
- Multichannel News recently profiled WWE's Senior VP of Digital and Social Content Jayar Donlan as a Master of Social Media. Stephanie McMahon congratulated him in the tweet below and linked to a release on Donlan, which touts WWE's more than 1 billion social media engagements in 2016.
Congrats @JayarDonlan, @WWE SVP Digital & Social Content, for being named a @MultiNews' Master of Social Media! https://t.co/rRWZt5sh0w— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 7, 2017
