In the video above, Bubba Ray Dudley tells TMZ Sports a story about when Shane McMahon decided to call Vince McMahon at 3 o'clock in the morning.

"Shane McMahon was on the road with me, Tommy Dreamer, and Spike Dudley and it's about 3 o'clock in the morning, and we're driving, and Shane just looks over at me, he goes 'Let's call Pop.' I'm like 'Shane, that's not a good idea,' 'No, no, let's call Pop!' I'm like 'He's probably sleeping,' and he goes 'He never sleeps!' I was like 'We don't want to wake up your mother.' He's like 'Nah, nah she's in Vegas with Stephanie for the Bachelorette party," and before I could get out another excuse, he had already called his Dad."

Bubba then said Shane almost immediately handed the phone over to him and that Bubba was a shaking a little bit having to talk to his boss at 3am.

Bubba continued, "So, Spike, is in the back, drunk, high, who knows. Shane goes 'Hey wait, Dad, say hello to Spike.' Spike thinks we're prankin' him, so, Spike goes, 'Ey, Vinnie Mac, you got any kind buds?' and Vince goes, 'Hello, Spike.' Spike threw the phone up against the windshield, it shattered, and we just kept on drivin'. So, the fact that we woke up billionaire Vince McMahon at three in the morning is pretty funny."

