In the video above, Bubba Ray Dudley tells TMZ Sports a story about when Shane McMahon decided to call Vince McMahon at 3 o'clock in the morning.
Bubba then said Shane almost immediately handed the phone over to him and that Bubba was a shaking a little bit having to talk to his boss at 3am.
Bubba continued, "So, Spike, is in the back, drunk, high, who knows. Shane goes 'Hey wait, Dad, say hello to Spike.' Spike thinks we're prankin' him, so, Spike goes, 'Ey, Vinnie Mac, you got any kind buds?' and Vince goes, 'Hello, Spike.' Spike threw the phone up against the windshield, it shattered, and we just kept on drivin'. So, the fact that we woke up billionaire Vince McMahon at three in the morning is pretty funny."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ Sports with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.
