As noted, Triple H and Finn Balor will be returning to action this weekend for a pair of RAW live events. Both stars are scheduled for Friday's live event in Buffalo, NY and Saturday's show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. We would appreciate a report for these shows, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here.
198 days since the injury— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 7, 2017
197 days since relinquishing the title
196 days since surgery
But who's counting?
