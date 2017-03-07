As noted, Triple H and Finn Balor will be returning to action this weekend for a pair of RAW live events. Both stars are scheduled for Friday's live event in Buffalo, NY and Saturday's show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. We would appreciate a report for these shows, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here.

It will be Balor's first match since suffering a shoulder injury at SummerSlam on August 21, 2016 in a match against Seth Rollins. Balor commented on his time away from the ring on Twitter, writing:

198 days since the injury

197 days since relinquishing the title

196 days since surgery

But who's counting? — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 7, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.