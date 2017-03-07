- John Cena and Nikki Bella teamed for the first time on tonight's WWE SmackDown and picked up a win over Carmella and James Ellsworth. The finish saw double Five Knuckle Shuffles, an Attitude Adjustment from Cena while Nikki did the Rack Attack 2.0, and Cena doing the Attitude Adjustment while Nikki applied the Fearless Lock. The couple was attacked by rumored WrestleMania 33 opponents The Miz and Maryse after the match, as seen in the video above.

WWE recently filed to trademark the term "Tapmania" for mobile gaming.

- Naomi noted on Twitter today that her knee is still not 100% but she's hopeful for a WrestleMania 33 appearance in her hometown of Orlando. She wrote, "Yes doing a lot better but I'm still going to rehab weekly knee still isn't at 100 but I still have time to try & make mania I'm not giving up"

Yes doing a lot better but I'm still going to rehab weekly knee still isn't at ?? but I still have time to try & make mania I'm not giving up https://t.co/uCqd7Yxu8K — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 8, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.