The fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is now confirmed for WrestleMania 33 as Mojo Rawley announced on tonight's SmackDown that he is in the match.

It was also announced on SmackDown that Alexa Bliss will defend her SmackDown Women's Title against every available woman on the SmackDown roster, which appears to be Mickie James, Natalya, Carmella and Becky Lynch. Eva Marie is also on the SmackDown roster but she's been away for several months, while Naomi is injured. No word yet on what kind of match Bliss will defend in but we'll keep you updated on any announcements.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 33:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton or AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title

Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Mojo Rawley and others TBA

