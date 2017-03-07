The fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is now confirmed for WrestleMania 33 as Mojo Rawley announced on tonight's SmackDown that he is in the match.
Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 33:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton or AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Mojo Rawley and others TBA
