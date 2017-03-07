Welcome to WrestlingInc's live coverage of 'Talking Smack' on the WWE Network. Hosts Renee Young and Daniel Bryan will go over the fallout from tonight's Smackdown Live. The scheduled guests are Alexa Bliss, Apollo Crews, The Miz and Maryse. Full coverage of the show will begin immediately following '205' Live. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. Just hit Refresh on your browsers to update the page.

Talking Smack On The WWE Network

- Renee Young welcomes the audience and her co-host Smackdown Live GM Daniel Bryan to this week's show. They kick things off with recapping the result of The Randy Orton-AJ Styles match. How Orton won and will now officially challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE title at WrestleMania...... Bryan then goes on to tease Renee for hosting 'Raw Talk' on sunday. Bryan rips Renee for being on a bad show.

- Alexa Bliss then joins the show as it's first guest. No mention yet of The AJ Styles-Shane McMahon altercation backstage. Which was hyped on 205 Live. Alexa is congratulated by Renee for being champion and defending that title in a match at WrestleMania. Bliss says that she has mixed feelings about having to face every woman on the Smackdown Live roster. Alexa is angry at Daniel Bryan for making the match and grading her Blissertation tonight poorly. Bryan asks Alexa who she was originally planning to defend her title against. Alexa tells Daniel that she is angry with him and that she doesn't care to divulge that information. Alexa is then asked about Mickie James and what she did to her on the show tonight. Alexa says that Mickie was forgotten about until she brought her back. That she called Mickie and brought her back to the WWE. Bliss says that Mickie has bitten the hand that fed her by stabbing her in the back. Bryan makes a joke about Alexa calling Mickie by saying Hey Mickie, you're so fine. The joke falls flat. Renee asks Alexa if she is stressed out about Mickie and all the women that she will have to face at WrestleMania. Bliss says that she is going to prove that she is the best at Mania.

- After Alexa leaves the set..... Renee teases Daniel about his "Hey Mickie" line.... Bryan also makes a crack about "dropping it like it's hot"..... Renee then transitions to what took place between Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin on Smackdown Live. Renee updates Dean's condition and admits that it was tough for her to watch. That as soon as the show ends. She is going to go check on him. Renee lists Dean's injuries as having broken ribs and that Ambrose was spitting up blood. Daniel talks about how injuries can catch up to you when you are working a heavy schedule like Ambrose has. Bryan puts Ambrose as being tough and how he has wrestled the most matches of any wrestler in the company the last two years. Bryan thinks that Ambrose will endure and recover from tonight's injuries at the hands of Baron Corbin.

- Apollo Crews joins the show. Crews announces that he is entering The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. Crews talks about how he debuted after Mania last year and how he is excited to make his Mania debut this year. Crews is happy that he is going to have a chance to take his career to a whole new level. Crews is confident that he is going to win the battle royal. Before Apollo leaves the set, He schools Bryan on the lyrics to the "drop it like it's hot" track.

- The next topic is the mixed tag match that kicked off Smackdown Live. Where John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated James Ellsworth and Carmella. Daniel and Bryan joke about Ellsworth and his attire. They make more references to Ellsworth's "Big Hog" nickname.

- Renee then announces that she has just gotten word, that they have received exclusive footage from what took place backstage after Smackdown ended.

