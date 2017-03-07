- Another WrestleMania 33 feud furthered on tonight's SmackDown as Baron Corbin sneak attacked WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose backstage. A gimmick match between the two is rumored for WrestleMania. Above is video from the attack on SmackDown.
- Below is a preview from Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella's maternity shoot:
So blessed to create a miracle with the love of my life @WWEDanielBryan ? pic.twitter.com/ZOEdrRIJGr— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 7, 2017
