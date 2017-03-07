- As seen above, Austin Aries appeared on tonight's WWE 205 Live to address his RAW attack on WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Aries talks about how he wanted to make a statement and he did that by punching Neville in the face. Aries says Neville was the elite and the King of the Cruiserweights until he arrived. Aries said he's no longer a journalist and went on until he was interrupted by Neville. The two had words to end the segment. As noted, Aries vs. Neville is expected for WrestleMania 33.

- 68% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's WWE SmackDown a thumbs up with over 1500 votes in this poll:

What did you think about tonight's #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2017

- As seen below, AJ Styles confronted Shane McMahon after SmackDown went off the air. The footage will be shown on Talking Smack later tonight and we will have an update. Styles lost the SmackDown main event to Randy Orton, who will now face WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.