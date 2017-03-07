- Above is video of AJ Styles confronting SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon after his #1 contendership loss to Randy Orton on tonight's SmackDown. AJ goes off on Shane about how he was supposed to be in the WrestleMania main event. "Road Dogg" Brian James, Michael "PS" Hayes and others try to break things up as AJ is escorted out of the production area. As we've noted, Shane vs. AJ has been rumored for WrestleMania 33.
- The Miz and Maryse used tonight's Talking Smack to rail on their rumored WrestleMania 33 opponents John Cena and Nikki Bella. Miz has received props on social media for his promo on Cena. Below are quotes and video from the segment:
.@mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin are LIVE NOW on #TalkingSmack and they have A LOT to say about @JohnCena.. pic.twitter.com/8Dh8eyxbKn— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 8, 2017
The verbal jabs keep on coming from @mikethemiz! #TalkingSmack @MaryseMizanin @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/yA5SEGyUbi— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 8, 2017
"Imagine coming to @WWE and people are telling you in three months YOU'LL be GONE... but I DIDN'T GIVE UP!" - @mikethemiz #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/FcelYfeBLc— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2017
"Everything they do is for their brand..." @MaryseMizanin has some strong opinions on @JohnCena & #NikkiBella's relationship! #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/zfsf4oEinA— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2017
.@MaryseMizanin: "Nikki @BellaTwins is jealous of me because I have [a wedding ring] ... which she'll NEVER have!" #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/5Qml7W5Q9n— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2017
