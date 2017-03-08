- Above is slow motion video from this week's WWE SmackDown main event that saw Randy Orton defeat AJ Styles to earn a shot against WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33.

INDIANAPOLIS – Following an attack by Baron Corbin during tonight's SmackDown LIVE, Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose was taken to a local medical facility with bruised and potentially broken ribs. UPDATE (10:15 p.m. ET): While en route to the medical facility, Ambrose reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and started heading back to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on foot. Stay with WWE.com for more on this developing story. In a brutal backstage assault, Corbin attacked the champion with a steel pipe and crushed him under a forklift. Ambrose reportedly had difficulty breathing, and rumors indicate that he was coughing up blood.

