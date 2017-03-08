As noted earlier, former WWE and NWA wrestler "Outlaw" Ron Bass passed away on Tuesday at the age of 68 in Tampa.

WWE issued the following statement on his passing:

"Outlaw" Ron Bass passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Ronald Heard, known to sports-entertainment fans as "Outlaw" Ron Bass, has passed away at the age of 68. Debuting in 1975, the tough Texan performed in several NWA territories, including Jim Crockett Promotions and Florida Championship Wrestling. It was in 1987 that Bass rose to national fame in WWE. With his ruthless attitude and dreaded bullwhip, Bass battled against classic fan favorites like Junkyard Dog and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake. He even claimed a pinfall victory over a young Shawn Michaels in the 1988 King of the Ring tournament. Following his retirement from the ring in 1991, Bass earned a bachelor's degree from Arkansas State University and became a successful construction equipment salesman. WWE extends its condolences to Heard's family, friends and fans.

For those who missed our earlier post, below are videos from Bass' career:

