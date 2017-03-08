As noted, The Miz cut a great promo on John Cena on last night's edition of Talking Smack. During the promo, Miz took Cena to task for saying that he steals his personality and that the Miz doesn't know who he is. The Miz noted that the same claim could be said about any wrestler, and said that Cena stole his persona when he first came to WWE.

"When John Cena first came to WWE, he stole his personality from every white kid with an identity crisis in the 90s," Miz said. "He was a cross between Marky Mark and Vanilla Ice!"

Miz also said that Cena stole the Attitude Adjustment from Tommy Dreamer, his last t-shirt design from a beer company and "his girlfriend from Dolph Ziggler."

The Miz claimed that Cena gets a free pass from management because of who he is. He said that Cena likely called Daniel Bryan during the Draft last summer and asked to be drafted late so that he wouldn't have to be on every show.

You can watch the promo in the video above. As noted, The Miz & Maryse are scheduled to face John Cena & Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 32 on April 2nd. It will be the second time that The Miz and Cena have been on opposite sides of the squared circle at WrestleMania, as then-WWE Champion The Miz defeated Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27 on April 3, 2011.

