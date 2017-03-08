- "Ringside with Jim Ross" featuring Jim Ross debuts today on FITE PPV and features Jeff Hardy, Jeff and Karen Jarrett, Rob Van Dam and Jim Cornette. The show premieres exclusively on FITE PPV for only $5.99, you can download the FITE app and checkout the FITE.tv calendar for more information on upcoming events.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler's new podcast, Dinner With The King, launched today, which you can check out at www.podavenue.com/king. New episodes will be released every Wednesday. During today's first episode, Lawler revealed that he will be doing commentary during one WrestleMania match and will also appearing on the pre-show. He also goes discussed his new contract with WWE and the phone call he received from Vince McMahon, you can listen to it below:

