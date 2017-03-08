- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Shinsuke Nakamura's TV return against TJ Perkins. In the video above, Perkins talks about what he did for the cruiserweight division and now he's the first to challenge outside the division. Perkins says he and Nakamura go way back to Japan and Nakamura is somewhat a mirrored image of him, so tonight should be fun.
- NERDS Clothing has released a new t-shirt for Sasha Banks through WWE Shop. The Boss models the new gear in these photos:
Get your new @NERDSClothingCo @WWEShop "Rolling like a boss" T pic.twitter.com/XLAF1Ymc6n— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) March 8, 2017
