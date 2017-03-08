- As noted, WWE will release their "Best of The 2000s" DVD on April 25th. The DVD is now available for pre-order on Amazon at this link. You can check out the full content listing at this link. Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, above is the trailer.

- WWE stock was down 0.24% today, closing at $20.51 per share. Today's high was $20.84 and the low was $20.50.

- The Rock re-posted comments from Tessa Blanchard about filming "Fighting With My Family," the WWE Studios & Seven Bucks Productions movie based on Paige and her family, and offered some praise for the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard. Rock wrote:

Really touched by @tessa_blanchard's words below. I'm producing an autobiographical film called "Fighting With My Family" and needed to have the BEST women's wrestlers on the planet. Tessa's one of the best. Loved her energy, passion and work ethic. What also caught my attention was her extreme level of humility when I was in the ring with her. Stuff you don't see that often these days from Superstars. Best part about Tessa, I had NO IDEA she has iconic wrestling bloodlines. #BlanchardOhana

