The official WrestleMania 33 poster has been released, which you can check out below.

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar take the front row of the poster. As was the case with The Royal Rumble poster AJ Styles finds himself near the back, even behind his rumored WrestleMania opponent, Shane McMahon:

