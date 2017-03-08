- Triple H announced today that the official theme songs for WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" will be "Loud" by Motionless In White, "Shock Me" from Baroness, "Are You Coming With Me?" from Crown The Empire and "Come & Get It" from I Prevail. You can listen to the themes above.
- NXT began airing promos for the arrival of Aleister Black on tonight's show. The former Tommy End should make his debut after Takeover next month. Below is a screenshot from the promo:
"Fade to black..." #WWENXT @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/mAjaaznL7f— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 9, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.