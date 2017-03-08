Ember Moon vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event during WrestleMania 33 weekend.
The 14th Takeover event will take place on Saturday, April 1st from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
As per @RealKingRegal, @WWEEmberMoon will challenge @WWEAsuka for the #NXTWomensChampionship at #NXTTakeOver: Orlando! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/skF8tc1b0l— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.