Yesterday, we asked which show was better this week: Raw or SmackDown? Here is the winner for this week from your comments:
Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll be back next week, for now, here are some of the top comments:
BrahIWannaCommentNow:
"I'm always going to vote for the show with forklift attacks."
quietwanderer:
"Aside from Orton/Styles match, Smackdown was very meh this week. Raw for once focused on the storylines going forward with Owens/Y2J, Goldberg/Lesnar and Roman/Taker built up well and it had a great cruiserweight title match. Here's hoping Smackdown rebounds next week!"
RmeeU:
"Raw gets it this week imo. Except for Corbin and Miz's promo, nothing stood out to me. I had high hopes for the main event, but even that felt underwhelming to me. Raw wasn't amazing but it had a couple of nice moments. SD barely had any this week for me."
Alyssa Petrovna:
"Smackdown wins this week. They had a Wrestlemania-caliber match in Styles vs Orton, Baron Corbin brought back a bit of the Attitude Era with his over the top beatdown of Dean Ambrose, and the rivalry between Miz, Maryse, Cena and Nikki advanced with a great segment. Can't beat that with a stick."
