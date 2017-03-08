- Back in 2013, Vitor Belfort was as dangerous a fighter as there was in MMA. Belfort welcomed Luke Rockhold to the UFC and promptly scored a finish over the future middleweight champion.

As Belfort sets in to face Kelvin Gastelum Saturday at UFC Fight Night 106, you can see a complete replay of his win over Rockhold right here.

- The fight card for Saturday's UFC Fight Night 106 event is set, as Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum headline things from Brazil. The main card airs live on FOX Sports 1 and also includes Mauricio "Shogun" Rua vs. Gian Villante, Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush and Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg.

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

* Middleweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum

* Light Heavyweight: Mauricio "Shogun" Rua vs. Gian Villante

* Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush

* Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg

* Female Bantamweight: Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau

* Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Kevin Lee

* Featherweight: Godofredo Pepey vs. Kyle Bochniak

* Welterweight: David Ramos vs. Sergio Moraes

* Lightweight: Josh Burkman vs. Michel Prazeres

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

* Featherweight: Rony Jason vs. Jeremy Kennedy

* Bantamweight: Joe Soto vs. Rani Yahya

* Middleweight: Garreth McLellan vs. Paulo Henrique Costa

- UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell is not expected to face Fabricio Werdum at UFC 211 after being notified of a potential violation of the anti-doping policy. The UFC released a statement on the matter recently.

"The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Ben Rothwell of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on February 6, 2017. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward."

