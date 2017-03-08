- As noted, WWE NXT began airing vignettes for the debut of Aleister Black (Tommy End) this week. He's expected to debut at or after "Takeover: Orlando" next month. Above is the vignette that aired this week.
- As seen below, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has a new t-shirt from WWE Shop, apparently the first of several to come in the next few months. The shirt features a print from WWE artist Rob Schamberger. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase.
It's true! It's true! @RealKurtAngle has a new art-print tee available at #WWEShop.https://t.co/QJNvf2TpPt#WWE #KurtAngle @robschamberger pic.twitter.com/4KjZi1TF6B— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 7, 2017
