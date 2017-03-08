- As noted, WWE NXT began airing vignettes for the debut of Aleister Black (Tommy End) this week. He's expected to debut at or after "Takeover: Orlando" next month. Above is the vignette that aired this week.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar best represents the spirit of Women's History Month - Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana, Maryse, Mickie James, Naomi, Natalya, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Sasha Banks or RAW Women's Champion Bayley. As of this writing, 28% voted for Bayley while 16% voted for Sasha, 13% for Nikki, 11% for Charlotte, 9% for Becky, 6% for Mickie, 6% for Naomi and 4% for Brie.

- As seen below, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has a new t-shirt from WWE Shop, apparently the first of several to come in the next few months. The shirt features a print from WWE artist Rob Schamberger.

