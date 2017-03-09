- Above is a trailer for ROH's 15th Anniversary PPV, which takes place Friday from Las Vegas. The trailer features ROH World Champion Adam Cole and Christopher Daniels, who will face off in the main event.

- Bully Ray and The Hardys have been added to both ROH 15th Anniversary weekend autograph signings.

- Ryback will team with Bruiser and The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve) to face MCW Pro Wrestling champion Sean Studd, Jeremiah, Rayo and Andy Vineberg at Saturday's MCW "Winter Blast" in Hollywood, MD. Tickets are available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and day of, at the door. You can get more details on their Facebook page.

