Source: TV Insider

Scott Fishman of TV Insider recently interviewed Bully Ray about this Friday's ROH 15th Anniversary pay-per-view. In the article it was noted that Ray negotiated with ROH for four to six weeks before coming to terms "for at least a year." Below are some highlights:

"I've been a fan of Ring of Honor since they started. The number one reason I liked the company is because it reminded me of ECW. Wrestlers in the company always had a passion to put on the best possible matches and product they could. The fans are also extremely passionate, as well. Ring of Honor is known for having a great energy and great vibe attached to it. I knew at some point in my career I wanted to be a part of it. This was a perfect opportunity for me. I've had a lot of offers come my way in the past couple of months. Nothing was a perfect fit. Then I started speaking with Ring of Honor, and it went really good."

See Also Bully Ray Talks Shane McMahon Calling Vince McMahon At 3 AM, Spike Dudley Asking Vince For Weed

His ROH debut last weekend:

""We gave them something to talk about. In the past couple of years, I think I am one of the only people to pull off some of the biggest surprises. Nobody knew I would be in the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia. That was a huge surprise. Me and Devon coming back to Monday Night Raw, that was a surprise. Then me showing up at the Hammerstein Ballroom for Ring of Honor. That was a huge surprise.

"On the way to the show I started experiencing this nervous energy. I thought, 'Wow, I haven't felt this in a long time.' It was those good butterflies where you are looking forward to doing what you are about to do because it's new, it's different, it's fresh and people will be talking about it. There was definitely this anticipation backstage to the time I went out there."

Ray also discussed returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom, his character evolving in ROH, wanting to work with ROH behind the scenes and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.