- Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE has signed Stardom's Kairi Hojo to a three-year contract. Hojo had appeared on the current season of Lucha Underground with Io Shirai and Mayu Iwatani. Meltzer noted that Shinsuke Nakamura had been pushing for her to join NXT for several months. She had turned down a WWE offer months ago and told Stardom that she was staying, but apparently changed her mind. It was noted that Stardom feels misled by Hojo.

- This Monday's RAW will take place at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. It will be the last WWE event at the arena, as it will be closing this year. The Big Show posted a video on Facebook saying goodbye to the arena, noting that it was the site of his very first match against Hulk Hogan in 1995, where Big Show won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

"Every time I've walked into that arena, I've always been reminded of my very first day in the business, my very first day in front of the crowd at a pay-per-view," Big Show said. "Thank you, Detroit, and thank you, Joe Louis Arena."

- Sheamus will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 48 E 14 Mile Road in Madison Heights, Michigan, next Monday, March 13th, from 11am to 1pm.

- WWE has released a new Kurt Angle t-shirt, which features art by Rob Schamberger, as seen below. Through Friday, you can take 20% off all orders, 25% off orders over $40, and 30% off orders over $75 by clicking here and using code SAVEMORE at checkout. This cannot be combined with other offers and excludes Connor's Cure merchandise, gift cards, championship title belts, the Finn Balor jacket, and memorabilia & collectibles.

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.