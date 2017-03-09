- Above is video of Rich Swann and WWE Performance Center Coach Sean Hayes reenacting a confrontation between WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart.
- We noted before how Billie Kay may have suffered an injury after taking The Eclipse from Ember Moon at recent WWE NXT TV tapings. That match aired last night and Billie noted on Twitter that she tweaked her neck but she is alright. She wrote:
Just an update, I'm ok. I tweaked my neck pretty bad but I'll be fine. As much as I DISLIKE @WWEEmberMoon , the Eclipse is no joke ???? https://t.co/K0oCBHe91J— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) March 9, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.