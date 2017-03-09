Above is video from this week's "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter with Jonathan Coachman looking at this week's WWE Fastlane, RAW and SmackDown.

In the videos below, Coach is joined by Mojo Rawley. Coach asks about what surprised Mojo the most physically going from the football field to the wrestling ring. Mojo talks about how there is no off-season in WWE. He calls it a constant grind to learn how to take care of your body to make sure you can sustain an entire career. Coach asks about Mojo's friendship with New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski and if we'll see The Gronk in a WWE ring. Mojo says he and Gronk have been talking about that for a long time and they are planning the move very carefully. Mojo says Gronk is dying to get into the ring. He teased that his partner Zack Ryder is injured and WrestleMania is right around the corner.

Coach asks how Mojo's mindset changed when he went from tagging with Ryder to working singles action. Mojo praised Ryder for how he's helped him since coming to the main roster. Mojo talks about how they finally had some momentum going when Ryder got injured in Mojo's hometown of Washington, DC. Mojo says he can't thank Ryder enough but it is all about him now. Mojo says people fight their whole lives to get the opportunity he has right now and he'd be a fool to give it away because his partner got hurt. Mojo says he's turning it up and he's grinding harder than he ever has. Mojo says it's go-time and he's not letting this opportunity slide for nothing.

Regarding his wide-open persona, Mojo says he's got to go out and be him - some people will love him and some will hate him but that's how he does it. If his style is a turn off for some people, he just has to forget about them and do his thing. Mojo also talks about how his favorite was always The Ultimate Warrior. Warrior vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 6 is his favorite WrestleMania moment.

Coach and Mojo also discuss Mojo's football past, partying with Gronk, his "hyped" persona and more.

